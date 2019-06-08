Sophie Turner blames Kit Harington for GoT coffee cup blunder

The Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner doesn’t want to be blamed for the infamous coffee cup blunder in the show and finally revealed whose fault it was.

Sophie who played Sansa Stark in the HBO show blamed the Jon Snow actor for the lazy blunder. “Kit is lazy, and I think he would have done that,” she revealed on talk show Conan.

Although she initially held fellow actor Emilia Clarke responsible, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO show, for the careless mistake.

“I hear this every day of my life, this coffee cup thing,” Sophie says. “The coffee cup was where Kit’s chair was. At first, I blamed it on Emilia, but I don’t think Emilia would do that.It’s in front of Kit’s chair and then he moved and it looked like it was in my seat but I wasn’t there. It was Kit. It was 100 percent Kit.”

In her defense, she also said that Emilia and herself wouldn’t have been drinking coffee on set because of their costumes. “I wear a corset so I either piss myself or I throw up. Emilia wears a corset.”

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a Starbucks coffee cup in the middle of a celebration scene in Winterfell during the fourth episode of the show’s final season.

GoT is a super hit HBO fantasy drama television series, the eighth and final season of which recently concluded.

