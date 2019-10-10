Web Analytics
Sophie Turner trolled for ‘Game of Thrones’ ending

Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner was trolled by National Football League (NFL) team over the ending of the show’s final season.

HBO’s hit show’s character Sansa Stark attended an NFL match between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders on Sunday in London.

The 23-year-old gave a shoutout to Chicago Bears through a video posted on their social media accounts. “To all the Bears fans, I’m here, I’m repping you, shout-out Chicago Bears.”

Bears lost the match unfortunately, after which the winning team Raider’s trolled the actress saying  “That game had a better finish than Thrones.”

GoT’s controversial end in May sparked controversy and fans haven’t gotten over it yet.

Spanning over eight seasons, season eight’s final episode aired on April 14.

