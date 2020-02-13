Celebrity couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first child.

A source told E! News that the lovebirds are “extremely excited” to become parents and start a new chapter in their lives.

“Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” an anonymous source was quoted by the daily.

“They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them,” an insider shared.

The Game of Thrones fame tied the knot with Joe in May last year in a ceremony held in Las Vegas. They got engaged in 2017.

American DJ Diplo shared several videos on his Instagram account of the couple taking revealing the duo is married.

This was followed by a second ceremony in front of the couple’s family and friends at the Château de Tourrea.

Sophie and Joe were last spotted at the 2020 Grammys together where The Jonas Brothers performed What A Man Gotta Do.

Comments

comments