Sophie Turner says she deeply misses ‘Game of Thrones’

English actress Sophie Turner who starred in HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones has said that she misses everything about the show.

Speaking to Elle UK during her new cover shoot, the actress best known for portraying Sansa Stark in the fantasy television series shared she deeply misses the show.

“I miss everything. I really, deeply, deeply miss it. I miss the costumes. I miss the set. I miss the feeling that I got when I walked onto set in my costume, and that was incredibly empowering. I miss the people. I miss everything.”

The starlet also went onto add that she would go back to it in a heartbeat. Earlier, Sophie had said she is not interested in participating in any of HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoffs.

Spanning over eight seasons, season eight’s final episode aired on April 14, 2019.

