GoT star Sophie Turner returns to TV with survival drama

After bidding adieu to playing Sansa Stark’s role in HBO’s Game of Thrones, English actress Sophie Turner is making a comeback to TV.

The 23-year-old will be returning with a new character in a thriller series titled Survive alongside BlacKkKlansman (2018) fame Corey Hawkins, reports Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Alex Morel’s 2012 namesake novel, the series is currently under production.

Speaking about her new role, Turner said “I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive.” Jane fights the odds to save her life and find her own source of strength and courage.

“I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need,” the actress added.

Turner is gearing up for next week’s Emmys 2019 where she is nominated in the supporting actress category in a drama series for GoT.

