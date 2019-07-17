SRINAGAR: India continued it’s tyranny in the illegally occupied valley of Kashmir today (Wednesday) where two youths have reportedly been martyred in the area of Sopore.

According to Kashmiri media the youngsters were killed under the garb of a search operation by the occupational forces.

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have also launched a violent cordon and search operation in Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Pulwama and Islamabad (Anantnag) districts.

Indian police during operation arrested a youth from Jabgaripora in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

The Indian troops started a search operation in Gund Brath area of Sopore in search for “miscreants”.

The Indian authorities have suspended internet services, shut schools and closed all entry and exit points in the town of Sopore.

Final reports from the area have claimed that an exchange of fire is still underway in the small vicinity.

Indian Army also cordoned and searched areas of Malangpora/Pulwama, Khiram-Srigufwara in Islamabad and Khatana Mohallah in Bandipora district.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier named Naik Ramandeep Singh (35) died after he fell into a deep gorge in Pharkiyan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district.

