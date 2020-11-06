KARACHI: Deputy Commissioner of Karachi’s District Central has set out on a survey across his jurisdiction on Friday to make sure people, businesses adhered to Covid-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

According to the reported details, DC Central visited various markets and restaurants in the district without prior announcement to check if SOPs are followed or not.

The DC has reportedly sealed two marriage halls, two restaurants, and two shops allegedly found in violation of officially rolled out SOPs to contain novel coronavirus spread.

It is also confirmed that the deputy commissioner fined at least four people for not wearing a face mask in public spaces. The four individuals who were slapped Rs500 fine were violating fresh SOPs which mandated the authorities to challan those found without masks.

He strictly instructed the consumer business owners –restaurants and shop owners- to adhere to set SOPs and refrain from any violations, or there will be strict legal action against them, the DC warned.

It may as well be noted that earlier on Friday it was said “Work From Home” is to be implemented in Pakistan from November 7 as National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has introduced a new set of instructions amid the second wave of Covid-19,

Both public and private offices are instructed to implement WFH conditions while it has allowed only 50 percent of employees to be called into offices.

The NCOC has announced smart lockdowns in Covid-19 hotspots across the country and noted that the set of instructions, in the second phase of chalking out precautionary measures, has been passed on to all the provinces.

Those found not wearing face masks will be slapped with a Rs100 fine against which they will be provided three masks as well, new NCOC instructions noted.

