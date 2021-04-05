Govt to formulate SOPs to prevent COVID-19 spread during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday decided to formulate standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic during the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a virtual meeting presided over by President Dr. Arif Alvi to deliberate upon the plan of action to ensure the implementation of all SOPs in mosques and Imam Bargas to contain the deadly virus.

The meeting was attended by governors, federal minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony and religious scholars.

The participants of the meeting were briefed by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan. The meeting decided to formulate SOPs to contain virus spread during the Holy month of Ramadan and Taraveh prayers.

Read more: Sindh govt changes school timings for Ramadan

Speaking on the ocassion, President Arif Alvi underlined the important role of religious scholars in fight against the coronavirus.

The president said that the third wave of the pandemic is spreading rapidly and we have to take precautions to control the situation.

