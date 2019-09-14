Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


South Africa’s deputy mines minister dies in car accident

FILE PHOTO/REPRESENTATIONAL

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Bavelile Hlongwa has died in a car accident, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

Hlongwa, 38, who was appointed in May, died on Friday in an accident that also claimed the lives of four other people, the presidency said.

Ramaphosa said in a statement that Hlongwa’s death “is a devastating, untimely loss of a talented young leader who, alongside (Mines) Minister Gwede Mantashe, was playingan important and dynamic role in an important sector of our economy.”

South Africa’s mining industry directly contributes more than 7% to the economy which has been struggling with anaemic growth over the last decade.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Pound jumps on Brexit hopes as global stocks firm

International

Houthi drone attack behind Aramco plant fire

International

JKPC challenges abrogation of Article 370 in Indian Supreme Court

Business

Occupied Kashmir’s telecom sector suffers loss of Rs900 mn in one month


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close