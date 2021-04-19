South African elephants kill suspected poacher in national park

KRUGER NATIONAL PARK: A suspected hunter was killed late last week by a herd of elephants in South Africa, the local media reported citing national park officials.

The incident happened at the Kruger National Park the Authorities said field rangers were out on patrol in the Phabeni area when they spotted three people believed to be poachers. Rangers called for backup when the trio ran away.

Authorities said the suspects dropped an ax and a bag in their escape attempt.

According to a news release taken by the local media, one suspect was arrested and he told the authorities that the other two accomplices ran into a herd of elephants. The personnel searched the national park area and its surroundings and found one man “badly trampled,” who later died from his injuries. The third suspect suffered an eye injury but got away and rangers claimed they also found a rifle later. READ: Man steals car after test drive, demands money to reveal location “We are proud of the teamwork and dedication of our Rangers Corp, our aviators and the K9 unit,” Managing Executive of the KNP Gareth Coleman said. “It is unfortunate that a life was unnecessarily lost. Only through discipline, teamwork and tenacity will we be able to help stem the tide of rhino poaching in KNP.” Investigators said they’re looking for the third poacher and are asking the local community for help.

