LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar allocated 35 per cent development budget for South Punjab, ARY News reported.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, while addressing a press conference, highlighted the performance of the provincial authorities led by CM Buzdar. He said that the chief minister allocated a huge portion of funds for the development of South Punjab in the provincial budget for the first time in history.

“Previously, every person raised slogan against neglecting South Punjab. Now, six out of nine hospitals in the province are being constructed in South Punjab. CM Buzdar could be titled as Waseem Akram Plus if we thoroughly review his performance of over one year.”

“Punjab has collected 104 per cent tax revenue under his leadership which increased the province’s income up to Rs75 billion. In the first year, policies for tourism, agriculture labour, industries, water, forests approved in Punjab.”

He continued that 36 bills have been approved by the Punjab government for the first time in the history of the province besides giving go-ahead to modalities to develop South Punjab.

The information minister revealed that former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had established eight camp offices where he appointed 2,000 relatives. On the other hand, CM Buzdar has not established a single camp office in Lahore, he added.

“So-called political leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had grabbed government lands during their tenures.”

He said that Buzdar cannot be compared with the opposition as he had not laundered money abroad.

Chohan said that the financial services’ company, Moody’s, had admitted for Pakistan’s economy entering into its stability phase.

