Govt lacks numbers to materialise South Punjab Province: Jahangir Tareen

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek I Insaaf (PTI) stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen on Monday said that the government lacks the numbers in the parliament to formulate South Punjab, ARY News reported.

The politician said that the undertaking required a minimum of 2/3rd majority in the national assembly for the creation of the province.

He promised the people gathered to hear him that his political party will return with the numbers required after winning the next elections and materialize the dream of South Punjab province.

Talking about the recent gas crisis, the politician said that the winters this time around have been the coldest of the past 50 years.

Although gas tariffs have seen an increase, yet the demand for it has increased by 30 percent, said Tareen.

He revealed that the government has called for an LNG fuel carrying ship on an emergency basis to deal with the gas crisis.

The politician also said that the Sindh government has failed miserably in addressing the woes of its residents.

He said that paying attention to Sindh and Karachi’s woes was an obligation that the government is pursuing with all sincerity.

