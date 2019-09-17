South Punjab secretariat to eliminate sense of deprivation: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi regretted on Tuesday unfair distribution of the country’s resources in the past led to a sense of deprivation among the people of Southern Punjab, reported ARY News.

Talking to a delegation of MNAs and MPAs from Multan, he said the incumbent government will make up for their suffering by setting up the South Punjab secretariat.

The delegation included legislators Amir Dogar, Ibrahim Khan, Rana Qasim Noon, Ahmed Hussain and Punjab Minister Dr Akhtar Malik.

Over the course of the meeting, progress thus far made on the establishment of the secretariat, ongoing uplift projects in Multan and key political and regional matters came under discussion.

The parliamentarians expressed gratitude to the foreign minister over taking measures to improve healthcare facilities in Multan by launching the Nishtar Hospital-II project.

Qureshi said work on the South Punjab secretariat is ongoing on a priority basis as it would soon see the light of day.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister assured the delegation of timely completion of development schemes.

The upcoming local bodies elections were also discussed during the meeting. It was decided to continue deliberations on the matter in future.

Qureshi also hosted dinner for the visiting legislators.

