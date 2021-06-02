Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Wednesday in an improvised explosive device attack in South Waziristan, the military’s media wing said.

According to Inter-Services-Public Relations (ISPR), the IED device exploded near a military check post in the Kaniguram area of the South Waziristan district.

“Lance Naik Waqas Ahmed aged 26 years, resident of Karachi embraced shahadat,” the ISPR said in a statement.

It added that security forces had cordoned the area and launched a search operation to apprehend terrorists in the area.

Read More: Four FC soldiers martyred, six wounded in terrorist attacks in Quetta, Turbat: ISPR

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” reads the press releases issued by ISPR.

Earlier on June 1, four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers had been martyred and six others sustained injuries in separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

The military’s media wing had said in a statement that the FC post was targeted by terrorists near Pir Ismail Ziarat in the first incident. During the exchange fire, five terrorists have been killed and eight were injured as the FC troops responded to the attack promptly.

