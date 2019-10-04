Speaker inaugurates Common Man’s Gallery in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly inaugurated ‘Common Man’s Gallery’ in National Assembly on Friday, ARY News reported.

Speaker Asad Qaiser also inaugurated the counter at the Parliament House reception.

A member of public could now be able to witness the proceedings of the parliament.

The speaker, addressing the inauguration ceremony here said that this step has been taken to facilitate general public to have access to the National Assembly.

Any citizen can have access to the parliament and they will be issued a pass of the public gallery on showing their Computerized National Identity Cards.

Special staff will be deputed at reception to help the citizens, speaker said.

This initiative will enable general public to meet their representatives, speaker further said.

A member of public will be allowed entry in the Parliament House from Gate-V of the premises.

In case of any breach of the law competent authority will take action as per the law, he said.

Guests coming to witness proceedings will not be allowed to bring mobile phone, tape recorder, weapon, umbrella, camera, hand bags, book and stick in the gallery, according to the state radio.

It will be prohibited for the guests to enter other parts of the parliament building except the Common Man’s Gallery.

Comments

comments