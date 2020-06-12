Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani tests positive for coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD: Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Mushtaq Ghani has tested positive for coronavirus, whereas, his daughter and son-in-law were also detected with COVID-19, ARY News reported on Friday.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani and two of his family members including daughter and son-in-law have contracted coronavirus today.

Earlier in the day, four senators were tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Senate of Pakistan spokesperson, Senator Attaur Rehman, Senator Fida Muhammad, Mirza Afridi and Senator Sana Jamali have been confirmed coronavirus positive.

This is not the first time that parliamentarians have tested positive for coronavirus as two members of the lower house of Parliament had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on May 10.

On Wednesday, four legislators in the National Assembly and Senate had contracted coronavirus as the number of infections in the Parliament House was also rising beside a steep increase in cases across the country.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Farrukh Habib, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) legislator in NA Usama Qadri and Senator Sana Jamali from Balochistan had been detected with coronavirus.

Moreover, 22 more workers of the Parliament’s Secretariat were infected with the virus, taking the tally of the Parliament House’s employees to more than 80.

The administration of the Parliament’s dispensary had also warned the Senate Secretariat regarding the disastrous consequences of the spread of COVID-19 among legislators and employees.

The administration had asked the higher authorities to pay attention to the spread of infections. In a letter, the administration detailed that 67 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 out of 382 tests conducted in the parliament and the rate of positive cases stood at 17 per cent.

