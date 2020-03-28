NA speaker urges opposition to support govt in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need for unity and a combined strategy to cope with novel coronavirus, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday urged the opposition parties to support the government in fight against the deadly virus, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Asad Qaiser asked the opposition to set aside politics and present their suggestions and proposals to deal with the pandemic. He said, “Together we have to fight with the novel coronavirus.”

‘Even developed countries helpless before the virus pandemic,’ the speaker said and added that any political party or government alone cannot deal with the virus.

He said that the government constituted a joint parliamentary body comprising senior leaders of all the political parties to deal with the virus.

Asad Qaiser said that Prime Minister had been sitting with the opposition on national issues, adding that he will again meet them if needed.

Earlier on March 17, Underscoring the need for joint efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government and the nation will jointly fight and win against the virus.

Addressing the nation, PM Imran had said that the government was making all-out efforts to deal with the deadly virus. He had urged all segments of the society to come forward and play their role in containing the spread of novel coronavirus.

