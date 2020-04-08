Speaker Punjab Assembly summons special session on COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned a special session on coronavirus pandemic on April 10 to review the measures for curbing the incurable disease, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The upcoming session of the 11-member special parliamentary committee comprising representative of all political parties will be held on April 10 (Friday) through video link under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources said that the session will be attended by representatives of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People Party (PPP) and others.

Participants will review measures adopted to contain COVID-19 pandemic in the province besides holding consultations to provide relief to the citizens across Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus infections as tally jumped to 4,187 besides a visible increase in death toll up to 58 till Wednesday evening, according the national dashboard.

The highest count is recorded in Punjab that has surpassed 2,132 out of the total coronavirus standing at 4,183 till Wednesday evening.

The COVID-19 count in Sindh reached 932, 500 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 211 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), 210 in Balochistan, 83 in Islamabad and 28 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

