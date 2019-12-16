NA speaker, Senate chairman discuss new CEC’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here on Monday met with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at his chamber in Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interest, appointment of new chief election commissioner and other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, current political situation in the country and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser said many formulas are under consideration for the appointment of new CEC and other members of the ECP. He hoped that the issue will be resolved today with consensus.

Read More: CEC Appointment: Opposition files plea in SC, seeks court’s guidance

Earlier on December 4, the opposition parties had filed a petition in Supreme Court regarding nomination of the new chief election commissioner (CEC).

The petition had been signed by 11 members from the joint opposition had been submitted in the apex court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government had made party in the plea.

Article 213 had been silent in case the bipartisan parliamentary committee fails to reach an agreement, it had said. The silence of the Article 213 over the situation will create a constitutional crisis, according to the petition.

