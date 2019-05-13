NA speaker urges treasury, opposition to keep environment peaceful

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here on Monday said the government and the opposition had joint responsibility to keep environment in the National Assembly peaceful and pleasant.

Chairing at a meeting of the government and opposition leaders in the federal capital, he said “Problems of people can be solved and stature of the house can be enhanced through effective legislation.”

The speaker said consensus among the parties having representation in the assembly was necessary for resolution of people’s problems.

All the political forces would have to play their due role to overcome the challenges facing the country, Qaiser said and added that the participants of the meeting assured their cooperation for legislation and smooth proceedings in the assembly.

The meeting decided to continue ongoing session till 24th of this month.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has highlighted the need of consensus on issues facing the country like the National Assembly agreed over the legislation for former Fata region.

Speaking in the house on the 26th constitutional amendment bill for increasing the NA seats in ex-Fata region, Abbasi said,”When we can reach to a consensus over the rights of the tribal region, we should also attain an agreement over other national issues.”

He urged for reaching to an agreement over the “charter of economy” and other issues of national importance.

