‘Speaker will issue production order of Shehbaz Sharif for PAC session’

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly will issue production orders for Shehbaz Sharif to attend the meeting of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources at PAC, Shehbaz Sharif is an accused and he could not issue his own production orders.

The PAC meeting has been scheduled at January 31 for which, the speaker will issue production orders for Shehbaz, who is chairman of the committee and Leader of the Opposition in NA.

An application has been sent to the Speaker for issuing production orders for Shehbaz Sharif, sources at PAC Secretariat said.

The chairman of committee has authority to issue production order but Sharif will not exercise the power for his person, the PAC sources said.

The meeting of the Public Accounts Committee will be held even the production order not issued, the PAC secretariat has said.

In such case, an acting chairman of the parliament body will be elected to run the proceedings, according to sources.

The Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was elected Chairman of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a meeting of the committee at Parliament House in Islamabad in December as per tradition of the parliament.

The government after a deadlock with the opposition reached an agreement over the election of the opposition leader as chairman of the PAC.

The PAC comprises of 23 members of the lower house and six members of the Senate.

