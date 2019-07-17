Special application on cards to bring more people into tax net: PM Imran Khan

GUJRANWALA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that government has decided to launch a special application for tax returns which would bring more people into the tax net, ARY News reported.

Addressing an award distribution ceremony of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce, the prime minister invited the traders’ community and industrialist to work as a team with the government.

“Only 1.5 million pay tax out of the 220 million people in Pakistan. Pakistan can overcome the economic issue if citizens start paying taxes.”

“About 70 per cent out of total tax was being paid by 300 companies alone whereas the ratio of paying taxes in the service and agriculture sectors was dismal,” said PM Khan.

He said that government is making all-out efforts to curb the money laundering and has discussed the issue with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He vowed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government would make Pakistan a great country, adding that the country cannot be run like it was governed by previous rulers.

The premier said that he doesn’t have any property outside Pakistan like other rulers who laundered money and made properties abroad.

“I was born in Pakistan and will die here, he said adding that Pakistan will move forward and prosper soon.

He expressed the confidence that with collective efforts, the incumbent government would surpass the current difficult phase of economy.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday reiterated it is compulsory for those to file tax returns, who own a house larger than five hundred square yards or a vehicle over 1000cc.

“The last date for filing tax returns for the year 2018 has been extended till August 2”,Zaidi said in his statement issued here from Islamabad.

Zaidi urged the people to benefit from this opportunity and file their tax returns timely to avoid difficulties.

