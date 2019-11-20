ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs Yousuf Baig Mirza has resigned from his post, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The resignation came after he served at the post from December 2018, for less than a year.

Mirza is currently facing a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry over his actions during an appointment as a Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) for nine years.

Yousuf Baig Mirza has also served all renowned private TV channels at top positions and holds a prominent place in the local media industry.

Sources said that he presented his resignation directly to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing some personal issues.

Read More: Babar Atta resigns as focal person to PM on polio eradication

The resignation came in the backdrop of the prime minister’s remarks in which he hinted at carrying out changes in the federal cabinet.

The remarks were followed by induction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar in the cabinet as Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiative.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar who was earlier holding this portfolio has been appointed as the Petroleum Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in September hinted to give new responsibilities to former finance minister Asad Umar in the federal cabinet.

During an interaction with Asad Umar, the prime minister asked him that what was he doing these days? Asad replied that he was free. PM Imran told him that he will no longer remain free.

Comments

comments