Special board to probe sexual assault charges against Sehwan judge

HYDERABAD: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naeem Shaikh on Thursday constituted a three-member special board to look into sexual assault charges levelled against Sehwan civil judge Imtiaz Bhutto.

The board was constituted after the accused expressed dissatisfaction over a probe by a joint investigation team (JIT) and demanded that officials from some other district be tasked to investigate the matter.

The special board will look into the allegations and propose recommendations in this regard.

Imtiaz Bhutto, who was put under suspension on “misconduct” on Jan 18, is out on pre-arrest bail until Feb 2.

An FIR was registered under Section 376 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code on a complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Sehwan Mazhar Naich, nominating the judge for allegedly raping a woman litigant inside his chamber.

The case was lodged in light of the statement of the alleged victim.

The girl and her husband had reportedly approached the court on January 13 against resistance from their families for contracting free-will marriage. The girl in her statement to police said the judge called her inside his chamber and sent all staff and police officers out of the room and then, he raped her.

