Special courts to be formed to decide on rape cases in 120 days

ISLAMABAD: The law ministry on Tuesday sent a summary for the establishment of special courts that would conclude the trial of the accused in rape cases in four months, ARY News reported.

According to a law ministry spokesperson, the ministry has forwarded a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.

The ministry has proposed that the courts of district and session judges will be designated as special courts for speedy trials of accused persons.

According to a law ministry spokesperson, Establishment of special court to conduct trial of heinous offence of rape is provided in the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2020.

He said that the summary will also be forwarded to the president and after his approval notification will be issued which will be published in the official gazette.

President Arif Alvi last year in December promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ordinance was finalized by the government’s legal time following the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per the ordinance, special courts would be constituted for speedy trial of the rape cases across the country. The courts will be bound to wind up the sexual abuse cases within four months.

The identity of the rape victim would be kept secret as per the ordinance

