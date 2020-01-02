Special crash investigation team to inspect Tesla Model S which killed two     

CALIFORNIA: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has assigned an investigation team that specializes in autopilot system incidents to inspect the Tesla Model S that had hit another car on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of NHTSA, the authority has launched investigations into t fatal accident near Los Angeles involving a speeding Tesla Model S that had collided with another vehicle which killed two people.

The speedy Tesla car had slammed into a Honda Civic moment after it broke a traffic signal near Artesia Boulevard. A couple inside the Honda were died on the spot while the driver and passenger inside the Tesla sustained injuries in the accident.

That unit has previously carried out 13 probes into crashes involving a Tesla vehicle which was believed to be have been using driver-assist features at the time of impact.

Experts said that whether the Tesla was on autopilot at the time of the crash – a system designed to automatically change lanes and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

