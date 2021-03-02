Pakistan celebrates China friendship anniversary with special documentary

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on Tuesday a special video documentary marking the 70th anniversary of the Pakistan-China long-lasting friendship.

The video clip sheds light on different aspects of the Pakistan-China friendship that is billed as higher than Himalayas, deeper than oceans and sweeter than honey.

Lately, Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated China’s President Xi Jinping on successfully eradicating extreme poverty in the neighbouring country.

“I want to congratulate President Xi Jinping & the Chinese govt for the momentous achievement of eradicating extreme poverty in their country. Never before in history have 750 million people been taken out of extreme poverty in a span of 35 years,” he tweeted.

“For developing countries like Pakistan there are lessons to be learnt. With determination and commitment we can do the same for our people.”

