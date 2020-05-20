Special flight brings in 237 passengers from Jeddah to Multan

MULTAN: A total of 237 passengers have arrived in Pakistan from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia through a special flight on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The passengers have underwent coronavirus screening tests at Multan International Airport upon arrival.

Read More: PAF aircraft carrying COVID-19 safety equipment arrives in Islamabad

All 237 passengers have been shifted to a nearby labor complex as a cautionary isolated quarantine measure where they will be kept till the results of their coronavirus tests are acquired.

Earlier in the day, Fifty Pakistanis who returned from Sudan to Pakistan tested positive for novel coronavirus after preliminary testing.

Read More: 50 Pakistanis returning from Sudan test positive for coronavirus

The death toll from coronavirus in the country crossed the 1000 mark today after Punjab and Sindh reported 17 fatalities each.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 16,685 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 18,964 in Sindh, 6,554 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,885 in Balochistan, 1,138 in Islamabad, 556 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 133 in Azad Kashmir.

Comments

comments