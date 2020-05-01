Special flight carrying 225 Pakistanis lands in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A special flight of a foreign airline, EK-815, has brought back 225 Pakistanis trapped in Dubai due to suspension of flight operations following the spread of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Emirates aircraft with 225 passengers on board landed at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport from Dubai after getting permission from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Upon the arrival of the passengers, the airport staff conducted screening and medical check-up of the returnees. The passengers will be sent to the quarantine facility by the airport authorities after returning home.

The personnel of Airports Security Force (ASF), CAA and other institutions paid tribute by saluting the doctors and paramedical staff at Peshawar airport for performing duties in a difficult time.

Earlier in the day, a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) landed at the Islamabad airport with 254 countrymen stranded in Saudi Arabia.

PIA’s flight No-702 along with 254 passengers landed in Islamabad from Riyadh. The passengers were screened and checked by the doctors at the airport amid coronavirus fears.

All the passengers have been moved to quarantine facility and their samples for the tests have been taken. The passengers will be allowed to go home only when they test negative for the virus.

