GILGIT: The Chief Justice of the Chief Court of the Gilgit Baltistan has given a nod for the appointment of special judges to hear cases pertaining to cybercrime in the region, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, senior civil judge, judicial magistrate, and additional session judge have been posted as new judges for the special courts to deal with the cybercrime cases.

After the appointment of the special judges, the police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would be able to take action against elements involved in spreading propaganda against state institutions on social media.

The accused would be booked under the cybercrime laws and challans for proceeding into their cases would be submitted before the courts.

The courts could convict any person under Electronic Act 2016 after the guilt is proved as the prime minister had already approved the implementation of the act in the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has taken measures for implementation upon cyber laws and in this regard, social networking site Facebook agreed on September 18 to share its data with local authorities to investigate and eradicate cybercrime.

The Facebook administration has signed an agreement with the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan to share the data with Pakistani authorities in a bid to secure the electronic horizon and curb the leeway cyber criminals enjoyed.

The team of technical experts with the social network also concurred with Pakistan’s aspiration for expediting cybercrime investigations.

The investigation watchdog will now have access to data from the Social networking site in order to expand its investigations in cybercrime cases.

Earlier, the cybercrime wing of FIA had its limits as the global e-social site had not allowed it access to the information into its data due to which many cases could not be proceeded or disposed of.

