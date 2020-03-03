Special person among alleged child molesters arrested in Punjab

KOT MITHAN: Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy in Kot Mithan, reported ARY News.

The police said the boy was taken to a hospital for medical examination, a report of which is awaited.

They said they would take further action against the accused upon receipt of the report.

In another similar incident, the local police arrested a special person for allegedly trying to subject a minor boy to sexual assault in Liaquatpur.

The police, acting in a timely manner, foiled the sexual attack on the 3-year-old boy and arrested the alleged molester.

A first information report of the incident has been registered with the Liaquatpur police station.

Earlier, on Feb 29, police had claimed to have arrested a man for sexually assaulting two minor siblings in Pakpattan.

The police said that the ages of the victims are reportedly six years and four years. The minor brothers were shifted to the hospital for treatment where doctors confirmed the assault on them.

The police have registered a case against the suspect and launched investigations into the incident.

