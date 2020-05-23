Special PIA flight brings back 155 Pakistanis from Dubai to Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has brought back 155 Pakistanis stranded in Dubai due to COVID-19 pandemic and suspension of airline operations, ARY News reported on Saturday.

All the passengers from flight PK-8222 have been shifted to a precautionary quarantine facility for 48 hours after testing them thoroughly for COVID-19.

138 individuals have been qurantined in a Toba Tek Singh facility while a 52 year old who was facing cardiac issues has been shifted to a cardiology institute.

16 passengers were also quarantined in three different hotels, sources at the airport revealed.

Earlier on May 10, Over 250 Pakistanis stranded in Dubai due to COVID-19 pandemic and suspension of airlines operations returned to their homeland via a special flight on.

A special flight of Emirates Air brought the stranded countrymen from Dubai to Bacha Khan International airport Peshawar.

