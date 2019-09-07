Special task force established for improvement in social, economic system

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has taken a significant step by establishing a special task force for bringing improvements in the social and economic system, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A special task force has been constituted over the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the betterment of the social and economic system.

The six-member task force will be headed by Dr Javed Asghar which will be comprised of members including Kamran Lashari, Salim Ghauri and Dr Akram, whereas, PM Khan will suggest name of one member.

A notification was issued to the federal secretaries and chief secretaries of all provinces.

The joint secretary of the PM Office will perform duties as the secretary of the newly-constituted task force.

Following the orders of the premier, the government has formulated eight-point term of references (ToRs) for the task force.

According to the ToRs, the task force will envisage plans for the low-cost projects for public welfare and improvements in institutional performance. Moreover, the team would focus on research and development of industry and public sectors besides providing a clear mechanism for the smooth implementation of the projects.

