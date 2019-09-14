‘Special task force to work out foolproof strategy to fight drug peddling in Punjab’

LAHORE: Minister for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday vowed to cleanse Punjab province of the menace of narcotics and announced to form a Special Task Force to prepare a foolproof strategy to deal with the issue.

Taking cognizance of a number of complaints lodged by party leaders and workers, he said Director General of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Maj-General Arif Malik and other members of the task force would soon hold a detailed meeting with Chief Minister Punjab to finalise a strategy for province-wide crackdowns.

Afridi was addressing a gathering of party members of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, ticket holders, and local party leaders and workers in Lahore.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui and others were also present. Senior officials of ANF and Punjab Police were also in attendance.

“Punjab is like the heart of Pakistan and we will not allow any drug baron to play with the future of our youth,” the minister said.

“We have already netted a top drug baron from Punjab and whosoever would be found involved would be dealt with according to law.”

He said this was his mission and he would work days and nights to cleanse the country of drug menace.

PTI leaders and workers welcomed the announcement and offered full support to the ministry and ANF teams to help cleanse Punjab of drugs menace

