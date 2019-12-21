Railways refuses special train for Benazir’s death anniversary event

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Saturday refused to run a special train for the Pakistan People’s Party public gathering in Rawalpindi aimed at commemorating the death anniversary of the party leader Benazir Bhutto at Liaqat Bagh in Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported.

The party had submitted a formal request with the railways authorities for the provision of a special train for Rawalpindi event on December 27 aimed at holding gathering at the same place where the Benazir Bhutto was martyred in 2007.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Karachi Division Nisar Memon confirming the decision said that the headquarters had rejected the request of the PPP for a special train. “The request was rejected citing extraordinary bookings from passengers due to winter vacation holidays,” he said.

On December 13, addressing the party gathering in Karachi, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that they will observe Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary this time in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, where she was martyred on Dec 27, 2007.

He said that they will kick off a new movement and present their agenda for the masses on 27th of December. The PPP leader said that conspiracies were being hatched against PPP and the Sindh government.

Bilawal urged the masses to support him as they had supported his mother.

Bilawal vowed to fight for democracy till his last breath and said that democracy is under threat and conspiracies are being hatched to deprive people of their rights in the country. The PPP chairman said, “Democracy is our revenge.”

