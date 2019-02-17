Specially crafted Peshawari chappals to be gifted to Saudi crown prince

A historic welcome awaits Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman who will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday on a two-day visit.

He will be presented a gift of specially crafted Peshawari Chappal also known as Kaptaan Chappal.

More than six pairs of beautiful chappals have been crafted by Nooriddin, a big-name Peshawari Chappal maker.

This famous chappal is also favourite of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Handing over the chappal to Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad, Nooriddin said it was a traditional chappal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and hopefully the Saudi crown prince would like it.

The chappals have been made in one week.

Peshawari chappal is a traditional footwear of Pakistan, worn by men especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the Shalwar Kameez dress. The footgear takes its name from the city of Peshawar, while ‘chappal’ is the local word for flip-flops.

Prince’s expected schedule

As per the expected itinerary received from sources, the Saudi Arabian prince will travel to the PM House from the airport. Prince Muhammad will stay at the PM House during his two-day long visit.

Prime Minister Khan will hold an important meeting with the prince on Feb 17, which will be followed by a formal dinner at the PM House.

On Feb 18, the crown prince, along with his 100-member delegation, will call on President Arif Alvi, where the royal guest will be honored with a luncheon at the President House.

Other meetings with the military leadership and parliament members are also in the itinerary of the high-profile Saudi official.

The Saudi Arabian guests will depart for the airport from the President House on Feb 18.

