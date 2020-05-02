Speeding motorcyclist clocked at 247km/h apprehended

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a p-plate motorbike rider for allegedly speeding at 247km/h in a 60 zone.

According to the details, a 23-year-old motorcyclist was allegedly carrying a pillion passenger and had his rear number plate obstructed when he caught the attention of police in Wiley Park, south-west Sydney on Saturday morning.

The police used PolAir to track the driver and the officers were unable to stop the Suzuki GSX-R1000, Mail Online reported.

The motorcyclist eventually pulled over at a home in Greenacre and tried to hide after dumping his bike in the front yard. Police eventually arrested the 23-year-old and discovered his licence had been disqualified until 2023.

He was taken to Bankstown police station and charged with not stopping in police pursuit, drive dangerously, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, drive during disqualification period, and vehicle number plate obscured.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services, David Elliott, said the dangerous driving was putting everyone’s lives at risk.

‘I was in disbelief on learning that one offender was clocked doing more than 240km/h in a 60 zone. This is absolutely moronic behaviour at a time when our emergency services workers are focused on the fight against the pandemic,’ he said.

‘It was only last week we saw the tragic loss of four officers in Victoria who were simply doing their jobs to protect the community.

