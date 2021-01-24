Speeding trailer crushes teenage girl to death in Karachi

KARACHI: In a horrific accident, a 13-year-old girl was killed when a trailer run over her in Korangi’s Dhobi Ghat area here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per rescue sources, the driver of the trailer lost control due to over-speeding and crushed the girl to death on the spot.

Following the incident, the enraged locals reached the accident site and tried to burn the trailer. Police reached the site immediately and controlled the situation.

Meanwhile, the body of the girl was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Earlier on Dec 19. 2020, an appalling accident near Northern Bypass on Karachi’s M-10 Motorway had claimed at least one life while injuring eight people as a private vehicle and a dumper truck collide.

According to rescue sources who went to the scene soon after the unfortunate development transpired, the eight injured and the body of one deceased are being shifted to Civil Hospital.

It has yet to be ascertained whether the injured having survived the calamity are safe or in critical condition and fighting for it.

