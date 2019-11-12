Speedy progress, prosperity govt’s top priority: Balochistan CM  

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said that the provincial government was giving top priority to speedy progress and prosperity of the province.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Quetta, CM Jam Kamal review pace of work on new and the ongoing developmental projects in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said process of a speedy progress would be accelerated in the province through timely completion of all developmental projects across the province.

Earlier on October 29, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan had said that power could be generated through utilizing renewable alternate energy sources in the province.

He was presiding over a high level meeting to review the proposed renewable Energy policy 2019, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chief Minister had said that Allah Almighty has blessed Balochistan province with a considerable capacity of power generation through utilizing solar, wind and biogas sources energy.

He had said the solar, wind and bio gas were the cheapest renewable alternate sources of power generation and at the same time; all the said renewable power generation sources were also environment friendly ones.

