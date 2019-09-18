A spell of hot and humid weather ahead for Karachi: weather official

KARACHI: A weather official has forecast a spell of hot weather for the port city in coming days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a low pressure area is developing in the southeast of Karachi’s coast over the Arabian Sea.

The sea breeze blowing towards Karachi will be restricted under the impact of the low pressure over the Arabian Sea for three days from September 22-24, the weather official said.

The city, deprived of its sea breeze, will likely to experience an extremely hot weather in these three days, the official said.

The weather official also predicted hot and humid weather in the city during next 24 hours.

Earlier, a spokesman of the Met Office strongly denied a media report about extreme weather and clarified that no part of Pakistan facing any threat of a strong storm.

Spokesman Dr. Khalid Malik said that the monsoon weather has already come to an end in 80 percent areas of the country and weather conditions are normal in surrounding of Pakistan.

Current weather is hot and humid owing to lesser quantity of rainfall in the country, he said.

He advised general public to avoid believing speculations and depend on the weather reports issued by the meteorological department.

