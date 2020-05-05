ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation ended April 30 for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 0.72 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI for the week under review for the combined consumption group was recorded at 126.84 points, as against 125.93 points registered in the previous week.

The weekly Sensitive Price Indicator, with base year 2015-16=100, covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the consumption groups from Rs17,733-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175, and above Rs44,175 per month increased 0.72 percent, 0.74 percent, 0.81 percent, and 0.68 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 11 items decreased, 13 decreased, while that of 27 remained constant.

The Sensitive Price Indicator-based inflation ended April 09 for the combined consumption group witnessed a decrease of 8.2 percent.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar taking to Twitter said that the latest weekly Sensitive Price Indicator down to 8.2% this week.

“Inflation continues to fall. Latest weekly Sensitive Price Indicator down to 8.2% this week. The year on year SPI was above 20% in mid-January,” he said.

