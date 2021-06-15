Spice Girls to mark 25th anniversary of ‘Wannabe’ with new song, EP

The Spice Girls knew what we really, really wanted on Wannabe’s 25th anniversary and they’re ready to deliver!

The iconic British girl band is all set to make a return in honor of the 25th anniversary of their breakout 1996 hit Wannabe with a whole EP that will transport fans right back to the good old 90s!

According to the band’s official announcement on Twitter, the EP, titled Wannabe 25, is set to feature the original Wannabe single, a remix by Junior Vasquez which originally featured as a bonus track on 2 Become 1, the original Wannabe demo, and much to fans elation, a previously unreleased track titled Feed Your Love!

Wannabe is 25! 🎉 To celebrate we're releasing a limited edition vinyl and cassette, featuring: Wannabe (original single), Wannabe (Junior Vasquez remix edit), Wannabe (demo) and previously unreleased track 'Feed Your Love' Pre-order your copy here: https://t.co/FCmzyN76sY pic.twitter.com/qbvoA3vz5x — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) June 14, 2021

The EP is slated to drop on July 9 with limited-edition vinyl and cassettes releasing on July 23.

The hit group previously reunited for some shows back in 2019, without Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham), however, they were cut short thanks to the pandemic.

Comments

comments