Three spice units sealed over adulteration in Karachi    

KARACHI: In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) teams on Wednesday sealed three spice factories for adulteration in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The food authorities said that the factories were sealed for adulteration and using harmful textile colours in the spices. They said that these factories were playing with the health and life of the masses.

Meanwhile, the SFA teams conducted raids in different markets in the city and seized unhygienic food items. The officials said that 250 kilograms of expired pulses were seized in Liaquatabad Town.

Earlier on February 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered to evolve a national action plan (NAP) on war footing to rid the country of the mafia.

Presiding over a high-level meeting pertaining to control prices of food items, PM Imran Khan had directed to launch a massive crackdown against the elements involved in adulteration in food items and playing with people’s lives.

He had said that adulterated food was affecting the growth of children as well as causing different diseases. The prime minister had said that all possible efforts should also be made to eradicate food adulteration using modern technology.

