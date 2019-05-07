Spices exports grow to $68.4 mn: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics

ISLAMABAD: Spices exports grew by 14.65 per cent to $68.445 million during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (2018-19) as compare to the exports of $59.689 million during the same period in last year, said a report issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the PBS, the spices exports, In terms of quantity, increased by 16.64 percent during the period under review against the exports of the same period of last year.

During July-March (2018-19), the spices exports were recorded at 18,428 metric tons against the exports of 15,799 metric tons during July-March (2017-18), showing 16.64 percent growth.

In the PBS report it is said that on year-on-year basis, the exports of spices witnessed decrease of 0.34 percent by falling from $9.323 million in March 2018 to $9.291 million during March 2019.

The exports of spices witnessed increase of 4.14 percent on month-on-month basis, during March 2019 when compared to the exports of $8.922 million in February 2019, the PBS data revealed.

The country’s merchandize trade deficit plunged by 13.02 percent during July-March (2018-19) as the deficit contracted by over US $ 3.544 billion to $23.672 billion in the period under review against the deficit of US $ 27.216 billion recorded during same period of the previous year.

