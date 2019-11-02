Web Analytics
Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is arriving in 2022.

Taking to Twitter, the company made the announcement on Friday with a cool, glitchy video featuring a warped Spider-Man logo. It will mark the return of teen webslinger Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and his cohort of arachnid allies.

The 2018 original movie was a hit among both critics and fans earning more than $375 million worldwide/ It was regarded as one of the best Spider-Man movies of all time and won the Oscar for Best Animated Picture earlier this year.

The upcoming sequel will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Voltron: Legendary Defenders) and written by David Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The new movie is set to be released on April 8, 2022.

