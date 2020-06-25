New spider species is named after Joaquin Phoenix’s character in ‘Joker’

A new species of velvet spider has been named after prominent Hollywood actor and animal rights activist Joaquin Phoenix.

The creature has been given its name due to the male’s abdominal pattern that resembles the famous facial makeup worn by the actor in popular film Joker.

The spider was discovered in Iran and has been named Loureedia phoenixi. It has black thin hair on the majority of its body with a bright red line down its back and white spots at each tip.

Alireza Zamani, an arachnologist and taxonomist, said in an interview with Daily Mail that he and his colleague found the species.

“Recently, me and my colleague named a new species of this genus from Iran as Loureedia phoenixi, after the American actor, producer and animal rights activist Joaquin Phoenix in recognition of his praised portrayal of the title character in the 2019 movie Joker,” Zamani further said.

