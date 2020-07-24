WATCH: ‘Spiderman’ scales 31-storey building with no climbing gear   

BARCELONA: In an incredible incident, a 31-year-old YouTuber has scaled a 31-storey building while barefoot and without any climbing equipment in Barcelona.

According to the details, French daredevil, Leo Urban climbed the front of 381-foot-tall Hotel Melia and took around one hour to reach its rooftop where a team of police and the hotel workers were awaiting for him.

The city administration said that the hotel was not damaged during Urban’s ascent and that it is still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the YouTuber will reportedly receive a fine for flying a drone in the city centre, Mail Online reported.

Urban said, “I prepared for it for three years. I always work a lot beforehand to prepare for a climb.”

“I’ve been doing parkour barefoot for around 15 years, like I do in nature. I train in trees and mountains while barefoot.”

He maintained, “Doing something like this means challenging your fears and pursuing your dreams through hard work. It is priceless.”

Urban further said that It is important to remind yourself that you can leave your comfort zone to pursue your dreams without fear.

“‘Not everybody needs to climb a building to do it, but everyone has their potential and we need to make the most of it.”

Comments

comments