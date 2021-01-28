WATCH: Huntsman spiders invade little girl’s bedroom

SYDNEY: In a horrific incident, dozens of giant huntsman spiders were spotted on the ceiling of a little girl’s bedroom in Australia.

According to the details, a woman was shocked when she walked into her daughter’s bedroom to find an army of huntsman spiders in Sydney. She found a swarm of spiders crawling from a roof crack and down the white walls of her daughter’s room.

So, for everyone saying it’s Photoshopped, here is her actual video. pic.twitter.com/2Zcro0nra7 — 💧 Petie R 🇦🇺🌟🦄🌱🌈🌏 (@PrinPeta) January 28, 2021

The woman’s friend shared the photos and a video on the social networking website, Twitter, saying, “They are bigger than the tiny babies I have seen. You can see how big they are by the window.”

“They are fast and they jump and they are big. I catch them and put them outside. This, however, would totally freak me out,” she added.

Gaaaahhhhhhhh, a friend of mine in Sydney just walked into her daughter’s room and found this: pic.twitter.com/3UKMEHtGHt — 💧 Petie R 🇦🇺🌟🦄🌱🌈🌏 (@PrinPeta) January 27, 2021

According to the Australian Museum, huntsman spiders are “large, long-legged spiders” that “sometimes enter houses.” Despite their size, they pose very little risk to humans, it added.

