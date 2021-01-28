Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Huntsman spiders invade little girl’s bedroom

SYDNEY: In a horrific incident, dozens of giant huntsman spiders were spotted on the ceiling of a little girl’s bedroom in Australia.

According to the details, a woman was shocked when she walked into her daughter’s bedroom to find an army of huntsman spiders in Sydney. She found a swarm of spiders crawling from a roof crack and down the white walls of her daughter’s room.

 

The woman’s friend shared the photos and a video on the social networking website, Twitter, saying, “They are bigger than the tiny babies I have seen. You can see how big they are by the window.”

“They are fast and they jump and they are big. I catch them and put them outside. This, however, would totally freak me out,” she added.

 

According to the Australian Museum, huntsman spiders are “large, long-legged spiders” that “sometimes enter houses.” Despite their size, they pose very little risk to humans, it added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Wife chides doctor for getting Covid vaccine alone, conversation goes viral

Offbeat

Four travellers eat 30 Kg oranges in half an hour to avoid paying extra baggage fee

Offbeat

Doctor gets wife’s scolding for getting vaccine alone, video goes viral

Offbeat

WATCH: TikTok chef makes mashed potatoes by boiling chips


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close