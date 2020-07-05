Man surprises everyone by spinning glasses of water without spilling them

A man exhibited a gravity-defying stunt by placing two glasses on a plate attached to ropes while the video went viral on social media platforms.

The video showed him placing two glasses on a plate which is attached to ropes. Later he started to twirl the rope around his head like a pendulum without dropping a single drop of water.

The video has garnered over 2 million views and over hundreds of reactions which was shared on Twitter by ‘Physics & Astronomy Zone’ described the video as a “Beautiful display of physics”.

