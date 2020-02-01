After kiki and bottle challenges doing rounds on the social media and baffling the users, a new trend named ‘Splash Challenge’ is looking to gain momentum as netizens posted thousands of videos while performing the act.

The trend has gained momentum on the Instagram and Tik Tok, with over 2000 videos of the act posted on the American photo and video sharing site.



The trend sees users stand on a ledge with their backs facing a body of water – including swimming pools, ponds and fountains.

The jumpers then shift their weight to push themselves off from the ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOHD SAIFUDDIN (@saifuddin_talib) on Jan 20, 2020 at 2:40am PST



The aim is to reach backward, usually with their feet, and touch the surface of the water without making a splash before landing safely back on the ledge.

Others have already experimented by adding extras to their attempts including backflips, handstands and the use of props such as scooters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tommydugan (@tommydugan) on Jan 9, 2020 at 8:06am PST



The splash challenge has received a mixed response from the users as some applauded the people doing a difficult task while others say that it is unreal and could hurt people.

Some of the users have also made fun of the challenge doing it without water.



Some others committed the challenge in a dangerous manner. A user from Canada carried out the act standing at the edge of a ledge on a high rise building and jumping in the air from it in such a way that for seconds, his legs were in the air without any support.

